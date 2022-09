On Sunday morning, September 25, invaders attacked Odesa with kamikaze drones. The city center was their target.

This follows from a statement by the South Operational Command posted on Telegram.

It is reported that the occupiers hit the administration building in the city center three times.

"Odesa was again attacked by enemy kamikaze drones. The enemy hit the administration building in the center of the city three times. The rescue operation and fire extinguishing are underway," the message reads.

At the same time, it is emphasized that the air defense forces shot down one drone.

There were no casualties among the population as a result of the attack.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the afternoon of September 23, Russian invaders attacked Odesa from the sea side with Iranian kamikaze drones, resulting in the death of a person.

Meanwhile, on the night of Sunday, September 25, the Russian invaders hit Zaporizhzhia with rockets. Civil infrastructure of the city was damaged.

During the last day, on September 24, the Ukrainian military carried out 26 airstrikes on the places of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also repelled attempts to attack Russian invaders in the areas of six settlements.