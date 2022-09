The Ukrainian military have recaptured the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in the Kharkiv Region and almost completely control it. This settlement was an important logistics hub for the Russians.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov announced this on the air of the telethon.

So, Syniehubov said that about 6% of the territories of the Kharkiv Region still remain occupied, but after such a success of the Armed Forces, "there are a little less of them."

"Indeed, the Russians had several important directions - this is Izium, the so-called "raisings." Relatively speaking, the way in which the enemy directed his military equipment to the territory of Luhansk and Donetsk Regions, where they strengthened their presence. And, of course, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi is one of the largest railway logistics interchanges in the Kharkiv Region, which had been occupied since the beginning of the full-scale war and quite strongly defended and held by the enemy. Thanks to the successful military operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it was really recaptured and in fact is completely controlled," Syniehubov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers left the Borova community of the Kharkiv Region. The village of Pisky-Radkivski is now under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but clearing and demining is still being carried out there.

Also, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military in several directions has positive results.