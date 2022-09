Border Guards Who Participated In Counteroffensive In Kharkiv Region Tell New Details Of Operation

Servicemen of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, who participated in the counteroffensive in the Kharkiv Region, told new details of the operation.

The corresponding video was published by the official page of the State Border Guard Service on Facebook.

In early September, the group of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, consisting of military personnel of all law enforcement agencies, launched a counteroffensive in the Kharkiv Region.

The actions of the Ukrainian military allowed liberating more than 300 settlements of the region and moving the front line almost to the administrative border of the Luhansk Region.

Among other units, servicemen of the State Border Guard Service also took part in the counteroffensive.

Recall, on September 6, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in the area of Balakliya of the Kharkiv Region.

They managed to break through the occupiers' defenses and advance to Izium and Kupyansk in a few days. As a result, most of the Russian troops were forced to withdraw to the east.

As a result of the counteroffensive, the Armed Forces returned more than 300 settlements to their control and liberated about 4,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian land.

According to the Ministry of Defense, about 150,000 Ukrainians were freed from occupation.

We also reported that as a result of the counteroffensive in the Kharkiv Region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine completely destroyed a Russian elite regiment.

And two more infantry regiments of the Russian army suffered heavy losses and were withdrawn to the rear for disbandment.