AFU Liberate Yatskivka In Donetsk Region And Regained Their Positions Near Bakhmut

The Ukrainian military in the Donetsk Region liberated the village of Yatskivka. They also regained control over the positions near Bakhmut. This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksii Hromov, during a briefing.

According to Hromov, our soldiers established complete control over the village of Yatskivka, which is located across the Oskil River from the Kharkiv Region.

"During the assault operations, units of the Defense Forces established control over the settlement of Yatskivka," said the deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the Bakhmut direction is difficult, but under control. The Russian military continues shelling and tries to push back our soldiers.

As Рromov noted, the occupiers plan to surround Bakhmut, but the Armed Forces are holding the defense. At the same time, our heroes managed to restore the previously lost positions of the Armed Forces south of Bakhmut.

