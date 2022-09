United Nations (UN) human rights experts have presented evidence of war crimes in Ukraine following Russia's full-scale invasion.

It is reported by AP news, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A team of experts commissioned by the U.N.’s top human rights body to look into rights violations in Ukraine said Friday its initial investigation turned up evidence of war crimes in the country following Russia’s invasion nearly seven months ago,” it was said.

The experts have now focused on four regions - Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy.

It is noted that, presenting their widest conclusions as of today, they cited the testimony of former prisoners about beatings, electric shocks and forced nudity in Russian detention facilities and expressed serious concern about executions, which the team worked to document in four regions.

“Based on the evidence gathered by the commission, it has concluded that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine,” Erik Mose, the commission’s chairman, told the Human Rights Council.

The publication reports that a member of the commission, Pablo de Greiff, told reporters that the team also found two cases of ill-treatment of Russian soldiers by the Ukrainian military.

“The team had found two instances of ill-treatment of Russian Federation soldiers by Ukrainian soldiers. ... We have found obviously significantly larger numbers of incidences that amount to war crimes on the part of the Russian Federation,” he emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formed a working group on September 22 to create a special tribunal for the crime of aggression of the Russian Federation.