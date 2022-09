UN Will Send Mission To Site Of Mass Graves In Izium In Kharkiv Region

The United Nations will send a mission to the site of mass graves in Izium, Kharkiv region.

It is reported by CNN, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Reportedly, a United Nations source told CNN that a team from the UN human rights monitoring agency, OHCHR, will travel to Izium and the areas around it soon.

It could be a war crimes investigation team, the source said.

But it is noted that their specific purpose is currently unclear.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a mass burial of people was found in the recently de-occupied Izium, Kharkiv region.

According to the President, today almost the entire Kharkiv region is de-occupied.

At least ten torture chambers of the invaders were found in Kharkiv region.