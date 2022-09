Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ukraine and Russia reached an agreement on the exchange of 200 prisoners.

This is stated in the message of the Turkish agency Anadolu, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are now working to resolve the hostage crisis. We are taking steps and we have reached a certain point... At the moment, for example, an agreement has been reached on the exchange of 200 hostages," the agency writes with reference to Erdogan's words.

The President noted that Turkiye has maintained a balanced policy between Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of the war and advocates listening to both sides.

"So we have an urgent desire to bring these leaders together. Let's get them together. I want to hear everything from them. We haven't managed yet, but I haven't lost hope," he added.

Earlier, Erdogan said that the return of the territories of Ukraine captured by Russia will facilitate the negotiation process to end the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin does not see prospects for a diplomatic settlement of the situation in Ukraine.