Human Right Watch Accusing Ukrainian Authorities Of Lack Of Proper Investigation Into Crimes Against Journalists

Law Enforcers Conduct Searches Of Suspect In Murder Of Human Rights Activist Nozdrovska

Transparency International: Poroshenko Not Having Exceptional Power Over Courts

Rada Ratifies Protocols To European Convention On Human Rights Regarding Shortening Of Term For Submission Of Appeals To ECHR

Amnesty International Accuses Ukraine Of Involvement Arms Supplies To South Sudan

Hungarian Foreign Ministry Szijjarto: New Language Rules Violate Human Rights Of Hungarian Minority

Human Rights Defenders: Of 44 Ukrainians Kidnapped In Crimea Since 2014, 18 Still Missing

Ombudsperson Lutkovska Considers Blocking Russian Internet Resources State's Intrusion On Privacy

Amnesty International Calls For Repeal Of De-Communization Law

Amnesty International Condemns Arrests Of Demonstrators For Use Of Soviet Marks

UN Human Rights Mission: 9,940 Killed, 23,455 Wounded During Conflict In Donbas

UN, OSCE See Blocking Of Websites As Extreme Measure For Protection Of Human Rights And Legitimate Public Interest

Freedom House Urges Russia To Free Lawyer Kurbedinov

Ukraine Presents Draft Resolution On Violations Of Human Rights In Crimea At UN General Assembly

EU Delegation Hoping Russian Law Enforcement Agencies Will Investigate Closure Amnesty International's Moscow Office

EU Channels EUR 1.7 Million To Strengthen Implementation Of European Human Rights Standards In Ukraine In 2015-2016

Council Of Europe Registers 13 Alerts Of Infringement Of Journalists’ Rights In Ukraine In 9M

German Foreign Minister Steinmeier: Council Of Europe Monitoring Groups Should Be Allowed To Monitor Human Rights In Crimea

Ministry For Occupied Territories Reaches Agreement With UNHCR On Cooperation In Solving Humanitarian Problems

Ukrainian Consul Visits Detained Journalist Suschenko In Russia