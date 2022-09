During the mobilization, Russia is planning to call up 300,000 reservists to the army.

This follows from a statement by RF Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu.

"During the partial mobilization, a total of 300,000 reservists will be called up," he said, adding that conscripts and students will allegedly not be mobilized.

"Russia has a huge mobilization resource, almost 25 million people, a little more than 1% are subject to partial mobilization," said he.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Wednesday morning, September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization. Putin made such a statement during his address to the Russians.

In Russia, they want to offer guest workers to go fight in Ukraine in exchange for obtaining citizenship.

On September 19, deputies of the ruling United Russia party in Russia proposed to give academic leave to those students who decide to sign a contract and go to war in Ukraine.

Also, the State Duma of the Russian Federation passed a law on the introduction of the terms "mobilization" and "martial law" into the Criminal Code of Russia.