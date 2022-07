The statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the ban on the departure of conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists from their place of residence without the permission of the military registration and enlistment office caused a flurry of criticism among Ukrainians. Citizens do not fully understand what exactly this provision of the law provides for and are waiting for clear explanations from the authority.

Ukrainians expressed their dissatisfaction on Facebook under the post of the General Staff, where there are already more than 3,000 angry comments.

Users of the social network noted that a person can travel outside the settlement for a variety of reasons - lives in one city or village, and works in another; visit relatives; to the garden; business trips; take children to the village or pick them up; put parents in the hospital; overtake the car for the AFU; transport humanitarian aid; take a woman with children to the border.

“On what grounds can the military registration and enlistment office refuse such a person? And how will it consider a statement like “my mother is dying, let me leave.” And if it cannot refuse, then why this permission? In a big city, hundreds of thousands of such permits will need to be provided a day - who will cope with this and how? Why is it not enough of ban to travel abroad to narrow it down to the administrative boundaries of settlements?" users ask.

Recall that earlier three Members of Parliament suggested that the parliament allow citizens liable for military service to change their place of residence without the permission of the military commissar.