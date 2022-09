The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 300 Russian occupiers. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia's losses amounted to 55,110 servicemen.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

The occupiers suffered the greatest losses in the past day in the Donetsk direction.

Russia's total combat losses as of September 21 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 55,110 (+300) people were liquidated;

tanks - 2,227 (+11);

combat armored vehicles - 4,748 (+24);

artillery systems - 1,340 (+17);

MLRS - 318 (+0);

air defense systems - 168 (+0);

aircraft - 253 (+1);

helicopters - 217 (+0);

operational-tactical level drones - 932 (+7);

cruise missiles - 239 (+0);

ships/boats - 15 (+0);

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3,610 (+23);

special equipment - 125 (+0).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 18, losses of personnel of Russian troops increased by 170 to 54,650 killed, equipment - by 2 tanks and 2 drones.

On September 19, the loss of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 160 to 54,810 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 1 aircraft, 6 rocket salvo systems and 5 drones.