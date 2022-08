Despite the failure of the Russian army in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin did not dismiss the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense Sergei Shoigu, because he does not want to make significant personnel changes in difficult times. This is stated in the message of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

So, the Center commented on British intelligence data that the Russian defense minister was actually removed from the real leadership of the troops in the war in Ukraine.

Intelligence said that one of the main mistakes of the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation was that due to his incompetence, the Russian army in Ukraine failed. He has no relevant military training and experience, was mainly involved in the construction industry and worked in the Ministry of Emergency Situations. While Putin had high hopes for him.

He also promised the head of the Kremlin to seize Ukraine in a few days exclusively by the professional army, misinformed on pro-Russian sentiments among Ukrainians.

Furthermore, in the occupied part of Kherson region, an unspoken "struggle for power" arose between the proteges of Shoigu and the Federal Security Service of Russia. So, it is known that the people of the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation avenged the FSB for searches, not warning them of attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the barracks.

The minister's officials pay public funds to PR people for disseminating information about the transfer of responsibility for the failure in the war from the Russian Ministry of Defense to the FSB, and the latter in response publishes evidence about the minister's subordinates’ unpreparedness for the war and corruption in his environment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, British intelligence named the reasons for the removal of Shoigu from command of troops in Ukraine.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the so-called "special operation" in Ukraine was going according to the plan, and the Russian offensive was allegedly slowed down specifically to "minimize casualties" among the civilian population.