On Saturday evening, September 17, near the Russian-occupied village of Starodubivka on the border of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, the invaders' anti-aircraft defense system worked out. The launch of five missiles was recorded. This was announced by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, in Telegram.

Thus, Andriushchenko reported that rocket launches were recorded around 11:00 p.m. near the village of Starodubivka. Andriushchenko called this the first sign that "cotton will be in Mariupol."

The village of Starodubivka is located in Donetsk region, near the administrative border with Zaporizhzhia region. The settlement is located 40 kilometers from Mariupol. Currently, this territory is occupied by Russian troops.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, residents of one of the districts of occupied Mariupol went to another rally. The reason for this was the lack of water and electricity in the houses.

Earlier in Mariupol, resistance forces blew up a patrol of Russian invaders.

Meanwhile, the resistance movement is gaining momentum in the occupied city. People cannot openly express their protest to the occupiers, so they simply draw the letter "Ї" on the asphalt.