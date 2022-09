In Mykolaiv Region at night, the occupiers conducted a missile attack just 300 meters away from the Yuzhnourkayinsk-based South Ukraine nuclear power plant, windows were damaged in the buildings located in the station's territory.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Mykolayiv Region. At night, a rocket landed 300 meters from the South Ukraine NPP. There was a short-term power outage," the agency reported.

Windows were damaged in buildings in the territory of the NPP.

"The occupiers wanted to shoot again, but they forgot what a nuclear power plant is. Russia is endangering the whole world. We must stop it before it's too late," the General Staff stressed, quoting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the highest governing body of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which consists of representatives of 35 UN member states, adopted a resolution demanding that Russia end its occupation of the Enerhodar-based Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Zaporizhzhia region).

The South Ukraine NPP (Mykolayiv Region) was able to increase electricity production at the plant during the summer, thanks to the commissioning of splash pools for cooling water.

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine in Mykolayiv detained a Russian agent who was filming on a hidden video recorder the position of the Armed Forces in the south of the country.