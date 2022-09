Starting today, September 19, the Baltic states and Poland are introducing strict entry restrictions for Russian citizens with Schengen tourist visas, regardless of the country they were issued in.

This was previously announced by Estonian government officials at a press conference, the ERR reports.

Thus, earlier the Baltic states and Poland announced their intention to significantly limit the entry of Russians for the purpose of tourism.

"Together with Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland, we want to significantly limit the entry of Russian citizens whose purpose is tourism. Today, together with the prime ministers of Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland, we will make a statement on this matter. We have already assessed it as necessary," Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said.

Kallas singled out security issues as one of the reasons for imposing entry restrictions, as Estonia cannot control everyone who arrives. She said the restrictions should include exceptions for visiting family members, dissidents, and holders of residence permits.

Kallas also noted that since air traffic was suspended due to the sanctions imposed against Russia, there was a very heavy burden on the countries bordering Russia.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia announced that the Baltic country will close entry for Russian tourists from September 19.

"Estonia has a political will, which we implement in the legal field. Overnight into September 18-19, the ban on entering Estonia through the Schengen external border for citizens of the Russian Federation will come into effect, regardless of which country issued the Schengen visa," said minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu.

The head of the Foreign Ministry of Latvia announced the day before that Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia agreed to significantly limit the entry of Russians who have valid Schengen visas.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Baltic countries have agreed on restrictions on the entry of Russians through land borders.

The government of Latvia has introduced restrictions on entry for Russians through the external border of the European Union. This decision limits the entry of citizens of the Russian Federation, holders of short-term Schengen visas.