In summer, Ukraine will gain access to liquefied gas terminals in Poland and the Baltic states.

This was announced by the Director General of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTS Operator of Ukraine) LLC, Serhii Makohon, on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the GIPL interconnector between Poland and Lithuania was launched, which connected the Baltic countries to the European gas market. This is a significant breakthrough in the energy security of the entire region. It will be much more difficult for Gazprom to blackmail these countries with gas. In the coming days, a tanker with a cargo of liquefied gas LNG for Poland will arrive to the LNG terminal in Klaipeda. And after the completion of the Poland-Slovakia interconnector this summer, Ukraine will also receive LNG terminals in Poland and the Baltic countries," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ministry of Economics states that the average customs value of natural gas imported by Ukraine, which has developed during its customs clearance during import into Ukraine, increased by 29.3% or USD 295.62 per thousand cubic meters to USD 1,305.72 per thousand cubic meters compared with February (USD 1,010.1 per thousand cubic meters).