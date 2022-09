The warships of the Russian fleet continue their stay in the safe areas of the Black Sea near the southern coast of Crimea. In particular, there are 14 vessels there.

This follows from a statement by the South Operational Command.

The message states that among them are four surface-to-air missile carriers, already equipped with 26 Kalibr cruise missiles. The enemy also intensified the presence of four landing ships.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine recall that the Black Sea carries not only threaten with missile strikes, but also with undermining coastal waters and some areas of the coast.

"Do not neglect the rules of action in case of air alarms, the restrictions of the legal regime of martial law, which are primarily aimed at saving your lives. Be alert and aware, trust the defense forces and reliable sources of information," the operational command reminded.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 11, Russian terrorist forces launched rocket attacks on infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk region.

Also, on September 11, Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, reported that the voltage in the power grid had dropped throughout Sumy region.

At the same time, in recent days, about two thousand square kilometers of Ukrainian territory have been freed from Russian occupation. Our units entered Kupiyansk, the liberation of settlements of Kupiyansk and Izium districts of Kharkiv region is ongoing.