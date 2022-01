Two giant pandas are pictured at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding during a theme event marking International Panda Day in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Photo by Xinhua/Xu Bingjie.

The second phase of a giant panda base in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu will open in efforts to improve the bear's living conditions, local authorities said, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

The Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding has expanded from 69 hectares to 238 hectares, creating more panda-friendly pavilions and a better visiting experience for tourists, according to the project constructor.

"The panda pavilions can regulate temperature and humidity, and feature a dry-ground design, which is more suitable for giant panda activities", – said He Xin, senior engineer with Chengdu Architectural Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.

He said the second phase of the panda base would also offer a more immersive experience for tourists, such as panda-themed art exhibitions and virtual reality films.