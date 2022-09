Ukraine plans to increase electricity exports to Poland from October.

This follows from a statement by the Ukrenergo national energy company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Board Chairperson of the company Volodymyr Kudrytskyi noted that Ukraine's export potential is significantly greater than the volumes that Ukrainian electricity producers export today.

"Currently, Ukrenergo is actively working with European colleagues and partners for the possibility of a further gradual increase in exports to Europe. By October 1, it is planned to increase the export of electricity to Poland via the existing interstate line. Also, at the end of 2022, the restoration of another interconnector to this country is expected to be completed "Currently, the work continues according to the schedule," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the European Network of System Operators of Electricity Transmission (ENTSO-E, 42 system operators from 35 countries are members of the network) has increased the available capacity for electricity export from Ukraine to the European Union to 300 MW during peak hours of electricity consumption.

On June 30, Ukraine began exporting electricity to Europe.