The Kyiv project of security guarantees makes it "even more urgent for Russia to conduct a special military operation, because it poses a threat to Russia," said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov. This was reported by Russian Interfax on Wednesday, September 14.

Peskov said that if a security treaty is signed, Moscow's reaction will be negative, because the document "does not eliminate the threat to the Russian Federation."

"We are talking about a document, and no one hides what this document means by the time Ukraine joins NATO. That is, the benchmark for NATO membership remains. Accordingly, the main threat to our country remains. And it remains, and even becomes more relevant, one of the reasons that made it necessary to conduct a special military operation," Putin's spokesman said.

Peskov also stressed that the leadership of Ukraine knows what actions eliminate the threat to Moscow.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 13, Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak and the 12th NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen presented a draft recommendation on security guarantees for Ukraine.

On September 13, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former President Dmitry Medvedev called the recommendations on security guarantees for Ukraine "prologue to the third world."

Earlier, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, Turkiye, France showed their readiness to act as security guarantors for Ukraine.