Yermak Discusses Mechanism Of Security Guarantees For Ukraine With Representatives Of U.S. And UK

Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak discussed the mechanism of security guarantees for Ukraine with representatives of the United States and United Kingdom.

Yermak wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday we held trilateral consultations with National Security Adviser to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan and National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove of the United Kingdom. I briefed our partners on the situation at the front, on Russia's terrible crimes. We discussed the progress and prospects for peace talks. The key focus is on the security guarantee mechanism for Ukraine," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 29, the Ukrainian delegation officially announced the proposals to the Russian side on key positions on the treaty on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Ukraine sees as guarantors of its security the countries - permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (USA, United Kingdom, France, China, Russia), as well as Turkey, Germany, Canada, Italy, Poland, Israel, and it is planned to make free accession to the treaty of other countries, who want to become guarantors.