President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Ukraine is striving to develop such a document on security guarantees that would provide maximum and real protection for Ukraine.

This is stated in a message on the President's website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We want to get the most for our state and our people. Maximum. And these guarantees - they will be," he said, answering questions from media representatives after a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy noted that after the Budapest Memorandum demonstrated its inefficiency, Ukraine is not interested in any new "patchwork umbrellas."

"It is better sometimes to have nothing and know that you are one-on-one with the enemy than to have a large circle of friends, partners who, in fact, will not protect you," he said.

That is why, according to the President, Ukraine seeks to develop a thorough and effective document.

"We take the future document very seriously and carefully this time. And also the circle of partner countries that should not fail us in the event of any aggression in the future," the head of state stated.

Zelenskyy noted that after the end of the current war, Russia will not disappear anywhere from the eastern border of Ukraine, so a fundamental document is needed that will allow Ukraine to coexist with such a neighbor in the future.

The President said that at present, the draft document is being prepared at the level of security advisers to the leaders of the countries, who will subsequently be included in the circle of guarantors of the security of Ukraine.

