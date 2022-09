The Office of the President proposes to create a Kyiv Security Treaty with countries - guarantors of security for Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Office with reference to the presentation of recommendations on security guarantees for Ukraine by the head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak and 12th NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The recommendations call for the creation of the Kyiv Security Treaty, a joint strategic partnership document that will unite Ukraine and the guarantor states.

The recommendations provide for a multi-level approach to guarantees.

It is expected that the main group of allies will make a clear commitment to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the wider group will provide non-military guarantees built around the sanctions mechanisms.

According to Yermak, the agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine is not a replacement for joining NATO - it is a means of ensuring security until this accession takes place.

The proposed recommendations provide that the strongest security guarantee for Ukraine is its ability to defend itself against the aggressor in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

To do this, Ukraine needs resources to maintain powerful Armed Forces capable of countering the armed forces and other paramilitary formations of the Russian Federation.

This, in particular, requires years of stable investment in the defense-industrial base of Ukraine, scalable transfer of weapons and intelligence support from the Allies, intensive training missions and joint exercises under the auspices of the European Union and NATO.

Security guarantees should be affirmative and clearly formulated; they will outline a number of commitments made by a group of guarantors along with Ukraine.

Guarantees must be politically and legally binding for implementation on the basis of bilateral agreements, but are united within the framework of a joint document on strategic partnership called "Kyiv Security Treaty."

The treaty will unite the main group of allied countries and Ukraine.

This group of guarantor states can consist of the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Poland, Italy, Germany, France, Australia, Turkiye, as well as the Nordic and Baltic countries, Central and Eastern Europe.

The package of guarantees contains both preventive measures of a military, financial, infrastructural, technical, informational nature to avoid new aggression, and measures that should be taken urgently in case of a new encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

In addition, the structure of the Kyiv Security Treaty provides for a full-fledged sanctions package against the aggressor country, and may also contain additional components, such as agreements on providing Ukraine with modern air defense/missile defense systems, regional agreements on security in the Black Sea, etc.

At the same time, security guarantees do not replace Ukraine's desire to join NATO.

This aspiration is enshrined in the Ukrainian Constitution and is a sovereign decision of Ukraine.

Ukraine is also heading for membership in the European Union.

Having acquired it, it will be able to use the provisions on mutual defense.

It is noted that membership in NATO and the EU will significantly strengthen Ukraine's security in the long term.

The guarantees outlined today do not undermine this goal in any way, but are aimed at providing Ukraine with opportunities to deter an armed attack or act of aggression, and in case of an attack - to protect sovereignty, territorial integrity and security under any circumstances.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously Italy, the UK, Germany, Turkiye, France expressed their readiness to act as security guarantors for Ukraine.