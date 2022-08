First Document On Security Guarantees For Ukraine Will Appear By September - Yermak

The advisory group, which develops proposals for security guarantees for Ukraine, will present the first document with recommendations on August 29-30.

The head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I confirm that by the end of this month, I think sometime on the 29th-30th, we can already expect the appearance of the first document - the recommendations of our group of experts with Mr. Rasmussen (former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen). We are currently working on this document," he said.

According to the head of the Office of the President, this document will be very powerful.

"I can reveal to you a secret: I am already familiar with its text - it will be a very powerful document," he emphasized.

In May, it became known that Yermak and Rasmussen headed an international advisory group that will develop proposals for security guarantees for Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 42% of respondents polled by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) agree to refuse to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in exchange for security guarantees, 39% insist on joining the alliance.