Departure from the temporarily occupied Crimea can be carried out only by agreement with a military registration and enlistment office. The innovation is introduced from September 19. This was reported by Qirim.News, the local media, on Tuesday, September 13.

"Since September 19, leaving the occupied Crimea will be possible only with the written permission of the military commissar. This is stated in the document assigned to the TRANSCARGO transport company from the military commissariat. It talks about organizing mobilization calls, new rules for crossing the Kerch Bridge and restricting exit," the publication reports.

Also, the resource for confirming the information published the document to which it refers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 12, the so-called head of the Crimea occupied by Russia, Sergei Aksyonov, threatened criminal liability and sanctions to residents of the peninsula with pro-Ukrainian sentiments.

On August 30, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that Ukraine was developing evacuation routes for Crimeans during the de-occupation of the peninsula.

On September 7, the Ministry of Defense recommended that Russian troops in Crimea "prepare for the swim."