The successful counteroffensive of the Ukrainian military significantly affects the morale and military potential of the Russian Federation in the south of Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Thus, the Institute, with the reference to satellite images, reported the withdrawal of most of the Russian military equipment from the previous advanced positions in Kherson region.

"Satellite images of the positions of the Russian Federation in Kyselivka (15 km northwest of Kherson) show that all but four Russian vehicles have moved away from their previous advanced positions," the report says.

According to the ISW, Kyselivka is an operationally important location for Russian forces around Kherson, as it is the last major settlement along the E58 Highway and railway line between current Ukrainian positions and Chornobayivka, the outermost part of Kherson.

"The apparent withdrawal of Russian troops from this position may disrupt the ability of the Russians to protect the northwestern outskirts of the city of Kherson and indicates that Russian troops in this area feel a direct threat to their positions," the Institute noted.

In addition, the spokesperson of the South Operational Command Nataliya Humeniuk said on September 12 that the Russian troops located on the right bank of the Dnieper River in Kherson region are trying to negotiate a surrender under the auspices of international law.

"Notifications of negotiations and capitulation are indicators that Ukrainian counteroffensives in the south are taking place at a rapid pace," the Institute emphasized.

As Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 12, Head of Kharkiv regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov announced that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation had reached the state border with Russia in separate areas of the front in Kharkiv region.

Meanwhile, the AFU liberated Vysokopillia, Novovoznesensk, Bilohirka, Myroliubivka, and Sukhyi Stavok in Kherson region.