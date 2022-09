Russians Left Kreminna, But AFU Have Not Yet Entered City - Haidai

The Russian army completely left Kreminna in Luhansk region. However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have not yet entered the city.

This was stated by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai.

"Today, Kreminna is completely empty - the Russian army has left the city. The Ukrainian flag raised by the partisans is flying there. The situation is somewhat similar in Starobilsk," the statement says.

According to him, the occupiers initially fled in Svatove, but returned again after some time.

"The large-scale de-occupation of Luhansk region will begin from Kreminna and Svatove, the Russians have already begun to move equipment closer to these cities. The main blow will be there," Haidai writes.

Fighting is also still going on around Lyman.

The head of the region added that there is a shortage of fuel in the occupied territories due to the large-scale escape of the occupiers and collaborators.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 10, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, hinted at the de-occupation of Lysychansk in the near future.

On September 12, the spokeswoman of the press center of the Operational Command South Nataliya Humeniuk said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated at least five settlements in Kherson region.