The Russian occupiers on the right bank of the Dnieper River are ready to lay down their arms and come under the auspices of international humanitarian law, i.e. replenish the exchange fund.

Nataliya Humeniuk, the head of the press center of the Security and Defense Forces of the South Operational Command, said this on the air of the Espresso TV channel.

"We continue to advance, and this movement is quite convincing. It has an impact not only on the geographical shift of the enemy's positions, but also on a psychological one. Enemy units, starting to reformat, are looking for opportunities to contact our units in order to conduct so-called negotiations on the terms of assembling weapons and transition under the auspices of international humanitarian law. They realize that they are trapped between the bank of the Dnieper and our forces," she explained.

According to Humeniuk, the occupiers are trying to find ways to save their lives and this issue is being considered now.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated more than 20 settlements over the past day.

On September 10, when the Ukrainian military virtually captured a group of Russian troops near Izium, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced an operation to regroup its forces.