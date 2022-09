Phase Of Breakthrough Replaced By Phase Of Consolidation Of Results And Battles For Most Profitable Boundaries

The phase of the breakthrough of the Ukrainian army at the front was replaced by the phase of consolidation of results and battles for the occupation of the most advantageous lines. The advisor of the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The operation continues - not only in the East, but also in Kherson region. The phase of breakthrough, rapid advance, tsunami has been replaced by the phase of consolidation of results and battles for the occupation of the most profitable lines - as springboards for the next jumps. Our command does not allow itself to get carried away - and this - the highest sign of professionalism," he wrote.

Arestovych notes that the offensive requires conditions and resources, and they are not created in one day. He calls the results of the offensive of the Armed Forces in the east brilliant.

"The results of the tsunami in the East are brilliant. Large number of equipment, that can fully provide for our new mechanized and even tank brigade, has been seized. Regarding the moral aspects - what can I say - the myth of the invincibility of the Russian army has been broken all over the world, which means a total change of perspective - on the Kyiv-centric one," the adviser wrote.

He notes that Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure will only lead to the acceleration of aid to Ukraine and the acceleration of the fall of the Putin regime.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the AFU liberated more than 20 settlements from invaders yesterday, September 11, stabilization measures are underway, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to liberate settlements from Russian invaders in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

On the evening of September 11, Russian troops attacked infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that terrorists are trying to leave Ukrainians without heat and light by launching missile attacks on civilian objects. In particular, he said that as a result of enemy attacks, electricity was completely cut off in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, and partially in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions.