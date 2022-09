In the south of the country, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three enemy ammunition depots and another pontoon crossing in a day. As a result of the attacks, 80 occupiers were eliminated.

The Operational Command South reported this on Sunday, September 11.

"The situation in our operating area is quite tense, but controlled. Positional battles continue, resulting in the advance of troops and the consolidation of territories. The enemy prefers counter-battery fighting, trying to avoid a direct clash. It suffers losses and retreats," the command noted.

"Another ferry crossing in the Nova Kakhovka area was critically hit without the possibility of further use," the servicemen added.

Losses of invaders in the south per day constituted:

8 tanks;

17 units of armored vehicles;

1 Msta-B howitzer;

1 Orlan-10 UAV;

3 ammunition depots in the Mykolaiv, Kherson and Beryslav districts;

a ferry crossing was hit in the area of Nova Kakhovka,.

During the day, the Russians launched 20 airstrikes along the line of contact. In response, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched 10 strikes, while missile and artillery units performed more than 350 fire missions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced several tens of kilometers on some parts of the southern front.

The Ukrainian military released Vasylenkove and Artemivka in Kharkiv region.