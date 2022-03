U.S. President Joe Biden has said that the United States will transfer to Ukraine 800 anti-aircraft systems, 9,000 anti-tank systems, and 7,000 small arms.

He announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, this new package alone will provide unprecedented assistance to Ukraine.

It includes 800 anti-aircraft systems to make sure Ukraine can continue to stop planes and helicopters that have attacked Ukrainian people and airspace.

He added that the aid package also includes 9,000 anti-tank systems, 7,000 small arms, machine guns, rifles, grenade launchers.

Biden also announced an additional USD 800 million in aid to Ukraine.

A statement on the White House website noted that the U.S. aid allocated to Ukraine amounted to USD 1 billion in the last week alone and a total of USD 2 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration.

The aid package includes 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems; 2,000 Javelins, 1,000 light anti-tank guns and 6,000 AT-4 anti-tank systems; 100 tactical unmanned aerial vehicles; 100 grenade launchers, 5,000 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns and 400 shotguns; more than 20 million cartridges for small arms, grenade and mortar rounds; 25,000 sets of body armor; 25,000 helmets.

It is emphasized that at least 30 countries have provided security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Biden for his help and asked to provide Ukraine with air defense systems if Western countries cannot help close the skies over Ukraine.

On March 15, Biden approved USD 13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine.