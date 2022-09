AFU conduct powerful blows on composition and deployment locations of occupiers in Kherson and Kharkiv regions

As of the morning of the 191st day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled an assault of the invaders in several directions and destroyed many invaders and their equipment in Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the AFU.

Thus, the situation remains without significant changes in the Volyn and Polisskyi directions. The units of the armed forces of Belarus continue to perform the task of strengthening the protection of the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of Belarus remains.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy continues to hold separate units of the Russian Armed Forces in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk oblasts. The enemy shelled the areas of Pushkari, Khrinivka, Senkivka in Chernihiv region and Sukhodil, Nova Sloboda and Novovasylivka in Sumy region using mortars and barrel artillery.

In the Slobozhanske direction, the enemy is conducting combat operations in order to prevent the loss of control over the occupied borders and logistics routes in the Kharkiv region. It also tries to find weak points in the defense of our troops and improve its tactical position.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out shelling using tanks, barrel artillery and MLRSes in the areas of the settlements of Udy, Ruski Tyshky, Cherkaski Tyshky, Pytomnyk, Velyki Prokhody, Staryi Saltiv, Petrivka, Peremoha, Dementiyivka, and Pryshyb.

The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Shestakove, Bairak, Ruski Tyshky, and Vesele settlements.

In the Sloviyansk direction, he carried out fire damage to military and civilian infrastructure using tanks, barrel artillery and MLRSes in the areas of Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Brazhkivka, and Dibrivne settlements.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions. In the Kramatorsk and Novopavlovsk directions, it is trying to improve the tactical position, and is carrying out fire damage to our troops. Attempts are being made to constrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces and prevent them from being diverted to other directions.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out shelling from mortars, tanks, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Bohorodychne, Hryhorivka, Donetske, Verkhniokamiyanske, Ivano-Dariyivka, Rozdolivka, and Vesele settlements.

It carried out an airstrike in the area of ​​the settlement of Verkhniokamiyanske.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired mortars, tanks, barrel and jet artillery at the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Yuriyivka, Bakhmutske, Mayorsk, Zaitseve, Soledar, Bakhmut, Yakovlivka, and Bilohorivka.

It carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Zaitseve, Vesela Dolyna, Soledar, Bakhmut, and Yakovlivka.

Units of the Defense Forces repelled the enemy's offensive in the direction of the settlements of Bakhmutske and Bakhmut, as well as Vesela Dolyna and Mayorsk.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy fired from the available types of weapons in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Avdiyivka, Vesele, Opytne, Vodiane, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Karlivka settlements.

Our troops successfully repelled the attack of enemy units in the districts of Opytne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske settlements.

The enemy's assaults, which he tried to carry out in the direction of the settlements of Avdiyivka and Krasnohorivka, were also repelled.

In the Novopavlovsk direction, enemy units fired mortars, tanks, barrel artillery and multiple rocket launchers in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Mykilske, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, Bohoyavlenka, Novomayorsk, and Neskuchne. The enemy did not conduct active offensive operations.

Enemy units did not carry out active offensive actions in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating on the defense of previously occupied lines and positions.

Conducted shelling of the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure from tanks, barrel artillery and MLRSes in the areas of settlements of Stepova Dolyna, Oleksandrivka, Posad-Pokrovske, Prybuzke, Novomykolayivka, Liubomyrivka, Novohryhorivka, Kyselivka, Pervomaiske, Kobzartsi, Partyzanske, Chervona Dolyna, Shyroke, Bereznehuvate, Velike Artakove, Andriyivka, Novoselivka, Shevchenkove, Olhyne, Myroliubivka, Liubymivka, and Petrivka.

The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Lozova, Sukhyi Stavok, Velyke Artakove, and Khreshchenivka.

It was stopped by the Defense Forces during offensive operations in the direction of the settlement of Potiomkyne.

In the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov zones, the enemy's main efforts are focused on conducting reconnaissance and blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. Carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type are ready to use high-precision weapons.

Defense forces continue to attack enemy targets. Thus, in the settlement of Novoosynivka, Kharkiv region, as a result of effective fire damage inflicted by the Defense Forces overnight into August 31 to September 1, the enemy's fuel and lubricant warehouse was destroyed. The number of destroyed equipment and personnel is being specified.

In Tavriiske, Kherson region, on August 30, as a result of fire damage to the location of the enemy on the grounds of the former vehicle station, the loss of the enemy amounted to more than 20 units of weapons and military equipment, the loss of manpower is to be specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, August 31, the General Staff of the AFU reported that the Ukrainian military successfully repelled the attacks of the invaders in three directions in Donetsk region.

In addition, the Defense Forces of Ukraine forced the retreat of the Russians, who were trying to storm the positions of the Ukrainian military near Kharkiv.