Convoys Of Occupiers' Equipment Moving From Melitopol Towards Kherson

On the morning of August 31, three convoys of Russian equipment were noticed in Melitopol. All of them moved towards Kherson, where hostilities intensified. This was reported by the local portal RIA Melitopol.

So, at about 5:30 a.m., the first convoy of seven Ural and Kamaz trucks passed.

About half an hour later, at about 6:00 a.m., a second convoy of 8 cargo tented cars drove from north to south along the same street.

At 6:30 a.m., 45 cannon trucks followed the same route.

It is noted that all equipment is traveling in the direction of Kherson.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 29, Ukrainian troops broke through the first line of defense of the Russian invaders near Kherson.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine encircled occupiers in Kharkiv region.

On August 30, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that Ukraine is developing and preparing evacuation routes for residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea who want to leave the peninsula for the duration of its active liberation.