Mandatory Evacuation From Certain Districts May Be Introduced In Kyiv

The city authorities of Kyiv are considering options for forced evacuation of residents of certain districts. The director of the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv City Administration Roman Tkachuk announced this to Glavkom.

Tkachuk explained that there is currently no decision on forced evacuation. Residents of the capital independently decide whether it is safe for them to be in Kyiv, especially neat critical infrastructure facilities that can be attacked by Russians.

"Now, if necessary, we begin training these evacuation commissions and are well aware of how we will evacuate this or that district, or the whole city. We are considering options up to forced evacuation, the system should be ready for this," Tkachuk emphasized.

He also said that evacuation commissions were formed in each district of the capital, based on the civil protection system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, mandatory evacuation may begin in some districts of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions.

On July 30, it became known that Ukraine was introducing mandatory evacuation of the population from the unoccupied districts of Donetsk region before the start of the heating season.

On August 2, mandatory evacuation of people from Donetsk region began.