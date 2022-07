Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk has said that the state is introducing mandatory evacuation of the population from the unoccupied areas of Donetsk region before the start of the heating season.

This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister during the all-Ukrainian telethon.

She recalled that on July 29, to achieve this goal, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine created a Headquarters for the evacuation of Donetsk region residents.

"In Donetsk region there is absolutely no gas supply, all gas pipelines that could be repaired, were repaired, but, unfortunately, the enemy again and again destroys everything that could heat people in winter. There is no proper power supply. In short - there will be no heat in Donetsk region in the winter. Article 33 of the Civil Protection Code speaks of a form of evacuation as mandatory. I believe it is the responsibility of every adult family member. There are 52,000 children in Donetsk region, they need to be evacuated, you cannot put them in deadly danger in the winter without heat, light, without the ability to heat," Vereshchuk said.

According to her, at least 200,000-220,000 local residents will have to be evacuated from Donetsk region.

Vereshchuk also noted that residents of Donetsk region will have the opportunity to refuse evacuation in writing.

"If a person refuses, they will have to sign that they understand and realize all the consequences and are personally responsible for their life. We are a democratic country, we cannot force anyone, but such a form will be mandatory and with the signature of such a person," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Zaporizhzhia region may be the next for evacuation, 65% of the territory of which does not have gas supply.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Vereshchuk believes that obtaining a passport of a Russian citizen by a Ukrainian should be considered a crime.