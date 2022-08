The Zaporizhzhia Regional Military-Civilian Administration has worked out various scenarios for the evacuation of the population in the event of an accident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. This was reported by the press service of the Regional Military-Civilian Administration.

It is noted that in the event of an accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, a civilian emergency warning system will be turned on, which will notify civilians of the further procedure for action.

"All possible warning systems are used, in emergency situations timely and systemic information makes key sense. We must take care of the population both in the controlled and occupied territory, we cannot leave anyone alone with trouble. Several plans have been developed for temporarily occupied and controlled territories. This allows you to calculate all the capabilities and obstacles for the evacuation of civilians," the press service informs.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today the Energoatom National Nuclear Power Generating Company announced the complete disconnection of the Zaporizhzhia NPP from the power grid due to the actions of Russian troops.

Recall that at the beginning of the month, Ukraine called on the UN and the IAEA to create a demilitarized zone at the Zaporizhzhia NPP in order to withdraw the Russian military from there.

Ukraine also called on international organizations to send an inspection mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.