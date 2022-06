Russia To Open Corridor For Evacuation Of People From Azot In Sievierodonetsk, But Not To Ukrainian Territory

On June 15, the Russian occupation forces intend to open a corridor for the evacuation of civilians from the Azot chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk. People will be allowed to go only to the territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

The Russian propaganda agency Interfax reported this with reference to a representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

They said that the Russian occupation troops and militants of the so-called "LPR" are ready to evacuate civilians from the territory of Azot in the northern direction to the occupied city of Svatove, Luhansk region.

The defense department of the aggressor country noted that Ukraine asked for the organization of a humanitarian corridor towards Lysychansk.

"The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation regarded Ukraine's proposal to open a humanitarian corridor from Sievierodonetsk to the territory controlled by Kyiv as an attempt to save the units surrounded," it was reported.

Recall, according to the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai, about 500 civilians are hiding from constant Russian shelling on the territory of the Azot chemical plant, including 40 children.

On June 14, Haidai said that the Russians destroyed the last of three bridges across the Siverskyi Donets, which connected Sievierodonetsk with the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Because of this, the evacuation of people from Sievierodonetsk was stopped. There is also no way to deliver humanitarian supplies to the city.