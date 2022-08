Russian invaders do not allow Ukrainians into the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea after the explosions. In particular, residents of Melitopol cannot evacuate across the peninsula, as it was before. The legitimate head of the city Ivan Fedorov stated this on the air of the All-Ukrainian News Telethon.

"We tell residents of the occupied territories that they can leave through the Crimea, but for two days this communication has been closed after the explosions that occurred there. It is worth noting that filtering in the Crimea has significantly increased, and many men, in whose phones they find information not liked by employees of the special services of the Russian Federation, are no longer allowed into the Crimea," he said.

According to him, at the checkpoint in Vasylivka there are more queues of those who want to leave for the free territory of Ukraine.

The head of Melitopol also added that leaving is possible only on a dirt road in Kamyanske, which washes out due to rains, and thus traffic is blocked.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9, a series of explosions occurred in the west of the temporarily occupied Crimea on the territory of the Russian military airfield, as a result of which nine aircraft and ammunition were destroyed.

As Western media wrote, with reference to an anonymous Ukrainian official, a unit of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was involved in the explosions at the airfield.

On August 17, there were reports that the head of the occupation administration of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, and the so-called speaker of the State Duma of Crimea, Vladimir Konstantinov, had left the peninsula and were not going to return.

On August 18, explosions were reported from Crimea, which could be volleys of air defense.