Russia Reacts To Shelling Of Drilling Rigs And Threatens With "Response"

Member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Mikhail Sheremet has threatened retaliatory strikes on the Ukrainian "decision-making centers" due to the strike on the drilling rigs of Chornomornaftogaz.

It is reported by RIA Novosti.

"Let them wait for response. The end of those who made the decision to attack our drilling platforms will be sad. In the near future, retaliatory strikes will be inflicted on decision-making centers. The answer will be exhaustive, after which they will not recover soon," the Russian parliamentarian threatened.

In addition, Sheremet said that the Russian Federation could strike at Western countries if it is confirmed that the strike was delivered from the weapons supplied by them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the governor of the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine accused the Ukrainian military of shelling the village, where they allegedly fired only one shell.

And in April, the authorities of the Bryansk region said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly fired at the border checkpoint, where Ukrainian refugees were at that moment.

We also reported that a railway bridge collapsed in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. After some time, the regional authorities said that it was destroyed as a result of Ukrainian sabotage.

And on June 1, the Russian Federation announced the "preparation" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for shelling border settlements from U.S. MLRS.

On June 6, the Russian Federation reported on the shelling of a border village near Kursk.