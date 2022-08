The Ministry of Defense of Russia called the explosions in the Dzhankoi district of temporarily occupied Crimea sabotage.

This is reported by the propaganda publication RIA Novosti.

"On the morning of August 16, as a result of sabotage, a military warehouse in the area of ​​Dzhankoi settlement was damaged. Damage was caused to a number of civilian objects, including a power line, a power station, a railway track, as well as a number of residential buildings. There were no serious injured persons. Necessary measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences of sabotage," informs the publication with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of August 16, explosions rang out in the Dzhankoi district of Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation informed about a flash on the territory of a collapsed site for the temporary storage of ammunition in a military unit. According to the "head” of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov, two civilians were injured as a result of the detonation in Dzhankoi district.

Meanwhile, the detonation at the ammunition warehouse in the Dzhankoi district of Crimea continues. So far, more than 2,000 people have been evacuated.