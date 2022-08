The occupiers blocked the Crimean Bridge to transfer equipment from the Russian Federation to the peninsula, as well as to stop the mass flight of people from Crimea. This was announced on Wednesday, August 17, by the member of the Kherson Regional Council, Serhii Khlan, on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the Kerch Bridge was temporarily closed for the passage of civilians in order to achieve several goals at once.

Khlan noted that, first of all, Russia wants to stop the mass departure of people from occupied Crimea who fled after the explosions on the peninsula. This will help to create a picture for the mass media that allegedly no one is leaving the captured peninsula because there is no danger.

At the same time, according to Khlan, the main purpose of closing the bridge is the transfer of equipment and weapons from Russia to Crimea.

In addition, the Russians are trying to restore destroyed bridges in Kherson region. They are also trying to repair the bridge on the dam in Nova Kakhovka, which is not suitable for the movement of military equipment after the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The occupiers are diligently repairing these bridges from the left to the right bank of the Dnieper.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after the explosion near Dzhankoi in Crimea, a new daily traffic record was set on the Crimean Bridge - on August 15, 38,297 cars traveled in both directions.

On the morning of August 16, explosions rang out in the Dzhankoi district of Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation informed about a flash on the territory of a collapsed site for the temporary storage of ammunition in a military unit. According to the "head” of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov, two civilians were injured as a result of the detonation in Dzhankoi district.

On Tuesday, August 9, a series of powerful explosions occurred on the territory of the Russian military airfield in the settlement of Novofedorivka in the occupied Crimea.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the explosions were allegedly caused by the detonation of several aviation munitions.