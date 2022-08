AFU stop enemy offensive and assault operation in 2 directions, battles continue in 4 more directions

The Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped an offensive and an assault operation of the enemy in two directions in Donetsk region, combat operations continue in four other directions.

That follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Enemy units conducted offensive and assault actions in the directions Volodymyrivka – Bakhmutske and Striapivka - Soledar.

"Here, Ukrainian soldiers stopped and pushed the invaders back," the General Staff said.

Fighting continues in the directions Pokrovske – Bakhmutske and Horlivka - Zalizne.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Krasnohorivka, Spartak, and Nevelske with barrel artillery.

It is conducting an offensive in the direction of Staromykhailivka - Nevelske, hostilities continue.

On the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, shelling from tanks, barrel artillery, and MLRSes was recorded in the areas of Novosilka, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Novomykhailivka, Novopil, Pavlivka, Novoandriyivka, Pryvilne, and Vremivka settlements.

The occupiers are conducting offensive and assault actions in the direction of Solodke – Novomykhailivka, have partial success, hostilities continue.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the Russian invaders are advancing on Ivano-Dariyivka in Donetsk region.

The occupiers withdrew after losses during the assault on the Sloviyansk direction.