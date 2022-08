Russian Troops Trying To Advance On Donetsk - Pisky, Fighting Continues - General Staff

Russian troops are trying to resume the offensive in the direction of Donetsk - Pisky, fighting continues.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Avdiivka direction, shelling near Mariinka, Avdiivka, Opytne, Pisky, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Petrivske, Netailove and Krasnohorivka was recorded.

The hostile aircraft of assault aviation operated near Krasnohorivka and Marinka.

“The enemy tries to restore the offensive in the direction of Donetsk - Pisky, fighting continues. The enemy held the attack in the directions of Mineralne - Avdiivka and Spartak - Avdiivka. It had no success, suffered losses and withdrew,” the report says.

In Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the occupiers fired from tanks, barrel and jet artillery at the areas of settlements Kostiantynopolske, Novomykhailivka, Mala Tokmachka, Velykomykhailivka, Pavlivka, Volodymyrivka, Shevchenko, Prychystivka, Velyka Novosilka, Burlatske, Vremivka, Zaliznychne, Stepove, Poltavka, Novosilka, Hulaipole and Mali Shcherbaky. The enemy carried out air strikes near Pavlivka, Vuhledar, and Novosilka.

