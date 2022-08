Russian occupying forces suffered losses in the Izium direction and retreated after serious losses.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, told about this on the air of the national telethon.

"The enemy tried to carry out offensive actions against the positions of our troops in the Izium direction, this is the south-eastern direction of our region. However, it suffered significant losses," Syniehubov said.

According to him, the occupiers retreated to their previously occupied positions. The situation is similar in the north of the region. Russians are shelling Ukrainian positions, but the soldiers of the Armed Forces are standing - and the enemy is retreating.