Lithuanian journalist Andrius Tapinas announces a new fundraising campaign for the Armed Forces of Ukraine for Independence Day.

That follows from a statement posted by the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) on its official page on Telegram.

"We will collect serious things, we will collect fire, smoke, chaos, and fleeing orcs. And we will give Ukraine a birthday present - August 24," Tapinas, known for his crowdfunding initiative for Bayraktar for the AFU, announced a new campaign on social networks.

"From August 16, there is a new fundraising campaign for the Ukraine Legion of Boom. Prepare your wallets, get ready to make phone calls to friends, relatives and acquaintances," the Baltic broadcaster emphasized.

According to him, not only Lithuania will join this event, they will also call on people from other countries to join - Latvia, Estonia, Poland, etc.

"I think it will be a good gift that we want to give for Ukraine’s Independence Day, August 24. We have 8 active days for this. Our primary goal is EUR 4 million," the Lithuanian journalist said in a conversation with his colleagues.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, a few months ago, Lithuania collected EUR 6 million for Bayraktar for Ukraine. At that time, the Turkish company handed it over for free, and with this money they bought many necessary things for the AFU.