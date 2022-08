The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine thwarted a hostile attempt to break through in one of the task areas. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Monday, August 15.

"When the Russian occupiers formed a strike and reconnaissance group, the soldiers of the Special Operations Forces had already advanced to intercept the enemy. The main goal was to prevent the Russians from turning into battle formations and maneuvering towards the positions of the Defense Forces. The operators of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the enemy just when it gathered forces in the accumulation area," the statement said.

After the successful attack, Ukrainian defenders watched as the Russian occupiers collected the wounded and killed. The enemy's plan was foiled, the enemy did not make further attempts at the planned maneuver.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 15, the Ukrainian military destroyed the Alligator Ка-52 helicopter of the Russian occupation army in Donetsk region.

On August 15, the Ukrainian military carried out sabotage on the border territory of Russia and destroyed a communications tower using an unmanned aerial vehicle.

At the same time, the losses of personnel of Russian troops for August 14 increased by 200 to 43,750 killed, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 1 helicopter and 12 tanks last day.