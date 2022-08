On the night of August 16, the Russian invaders shelled 5 of the 9 districts of Kharkiv. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this in his Telegram.

"At night at 02:15 a.m., several districts of Kharkiv were shelled at once. Previously, Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi (actually the very center of the city), Saltivskyi, Industrialnyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts," Terekhov said.

He added that the invaders shelled 5 of the 9 districts of Kharkiv. According to him, such a radius of hitting of rockets in the city has not been seen for a long time.

There is currently no information about the victims.

"In some cases, we have the destruction of infrastructural and other objects, roads," Terekhov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have ordered the capture of Kharkiv and the unoccupied part of Kharkiv region.

On August 3, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said that the Russian invaders are spreading information about a possible second attack on Kharkiv.

On the night of August 4, the Russian invaders shelled the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv.