A series of powerful explosions on the territory of the Russian military airfield Saky in the west of the occupied Crimea are the work of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by The Washington Post with reference to a Ukrainian official who wished to remain anonymous.

The interlocutor of the publication, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly on this issue, said that the Special Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were involved in the explosions on the territory of the Saky airfield in the village of Novofedorivka.

The Ukrainian official did not resort to details of exactly how Ukrainian soldiers attacked the Russian military airfield.

Recall that on Tuesday, August 9, a series of powerful explosions sounded on the territory of the Saky airfield in the village of Novofedorivka in the west of the occupied Crimea.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said the incident occurred as a result of detonation of aircraft ammunition.

At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry denies the involvement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the explosions at the airfield.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that it could not determine the cause of the explosions in Novofedorivka, but it was satisfied with the results of the incident.

As later reported by the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, nine aircraft of the Russian army were destroyed at the Saky airfield as a result of the explosions.