Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have launched 22,000 strikes on civilian targets and 300 on the military.

Adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak wrote this in Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"What type of war is the Russian Federation waging? The statistics are relentless. Since the beginning of full-scale aggression, Russia has launched 22,000 strikes on civilian targets. And only 300 strikes - on the military. 73 times less. "Special operation"? Demilitarization? No. Banal destruction of infrastructure and terror against the population," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers destroyed or damaged 113 churches.