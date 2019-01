President Petro Poroshenko has approved the emblem of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces in the form of a wolf girded with a gold belt.

This is stated in the Presidential Decree No. 11 of January 17, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The emblem of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is an image of a walking wolf of silver color girded with a gold nauz belt, which is put on a wreath of laurel leaves of silver color," the document says.

In the center of the lower part of the wreath there is a silver two-prong, a sign of the Prince of the Kievan Rus, Svyatoslav the Brave.

Under the lower part of the wreath there is a semicircle of golden ribbon with the motto of Prince Svyatoslav saying I Go To You.

The flag and standard of Special Operations Forces were approved as well.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces Ihor Lunev expects full functioning of the units since 2020.